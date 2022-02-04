Reward Offered For 60lb Turtle Sculpture Stolen From A Florida Nature Trail

A Florida arts foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for the safe return of their beloved 60-pound turtle sculpture stolen from a local nature trail.

The Palm Coast Arts Foundation posted on their Facebook account about Quilty, the 5-foot long fiberglass turtle sculpture in the park's Turtle Trail, located at the Grand Haven Condo Association's Creekside Park in Palm Coast.

The foundation assumes Quilty was taken sometime in the afternoon between January 27 and January 31 last month.

"Quilty was dedicated in October 2019 and was so liked by thieves that she's now missing," the foundation explained in their post.

Executive director of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, Nancy Crouch, said police are currently reviewing local security camera footage from nearby businesses to hopefully identify the thief.

A little history for you: Quilty was painted by the artist Bettie Eubanks, who was inspired by a 1700s quilt for the pattern on the sculpture.